Even as he heads out the door, Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb released draft rules Wednesday intended to crack down on fruity e-cigarette flavors blamed for a vaping “epidemic” among teenagers.

The proposed regulation, which will be open for comment for 30 days, says e-cigarettes with flavors like berry or watermelon must be sold in places where minors are never granted access, or in a room walled off from all-ages parts of the store.

Online sellers must use third-party services to verify a person’s age, while the quantity of products should be reasonable for the time period in between purchases.

“Evidence shows that youth are especially attracted to flavored e-cigarette products, and that minors are able to access these products from both brick-and-mortar retailers, as well as online, despite federal restrictions on sales to anyone under 18,” Dr. Gottlieb said in a statement explaining the move.

The rules do not target tobacco-, mint-, and menthol-flavored products, which are considered more attractive to adult users trying to quit regular cigarettes.

The proposed regulation does, however, move to ban many flavored cigars, and it moves up the deadline for makers of e-cigs that hit the market after 2007 to prove they offer a benefit to public health. The applications are now due in 2021, instead of 2022.

Dr. Gottlieb shocked Washington by announcing this month he will step down in early April to spend more time with his family in Connecticut.

During his tenure, Dr. Gottlieb spoke favorably about e-cigs as an off-ramp for adults smokers, though he said the exploding rate of teen use was an unacceptable trade-off. He made it a signature issue.

Health Secretary Alex Azar assured Congress that Dr. Gottlieb’s successor, Norman “Ned” Sharpless, will resume the tough stance on e-cigs and other parts of the FDA agenda when he departs the National Cancer Institute to take over as acting commissioner.

The vow will cheer advocates for a tougher line on e-cigs, who fear a new generation will become hooked on nicotine and transition to combustible cigarettes, which are considered far more dangerous due to toxic ingredients.

More than 3.6 million middle and high school students were using e-cigarettes in 2018, according to a federal survey, a huge increase from 1.5 million the previous year.

“The policies we are advancing today are designed to dramatically limit the ability of kids to access flavored tobacco products — and e-cigarettes in particular — that we know are both appealing and addicting,” Mr. Azar said. “HHS and the entire Trump Administration support a comprehensive, balanced policy approach to close the on-ramp for kids to become addicted to nicotine through e-cigarettes, while allowing for the promise of an off-ramp for adult smokers through access to potentially less harmful forms of nicotine delivery.”

Conservative groups and lawmakers from tobacco states are skittish about the administration’s crackdown, however.

Rep. Richard Hudson, North Carolina Republican, told Mr. Azar on Tuesday he is concerned that moves targeting the e-cigarette industry could be counterproductive among adult smokers looking to quit.

“I think the data shows this is a safe alternative,” Mr. Hudson said at a Capitol Hill hearing on Mr. Trump’s 2020 budget. “So far, the process is flowing one way, where we see people come off combustible tobacco to vapor-type products, and we’re not seeing the reverse.”

