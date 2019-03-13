By - Associated Press - Wednesday, March 13, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say a man who broke into a Milwaukee house and stole some items was fatally shot after the resident returned home.

The 37-year-old burglar suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the male resident fled from his home before officers arrived.

Authorities are still searching for him.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide