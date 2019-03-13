SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) - Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has returned a four-count indictment against a man previously charged in connection with a bombing of a Southern California spa that killed his ex-girlfriend.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Stephen William Beal faces charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and malicious destruction of a building resulting in death.

Beal was arrested this month in the May 2018 bombing that killed 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa. Two other people were seriously injured.

Beal had been arrested on suspicion of having explosives last year but prosecutors dropped charges soon after and he was freed.

Beal’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. The 59-year-old is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 25.

