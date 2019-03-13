Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Wednesday indicted former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manfort just minutes after he was sentenced in a federal case.

The 16 charges lodged against Manafort include mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.

The New York charges are important because President Trump cannot pardon an individual for a state charge.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” Mr. Vance, a Democrat, said in a statement announcing the charges.

The charges follow an investigation launched by the District Attorney’s office in March 2017.

Mr. Vance said the charges against Manafort “strike at the heart of New York’s sovereign interests, including the integrity of our residential mortgage market.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.