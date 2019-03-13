By - Associated Press - Wednesday, March 13, 2019

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities in Phoenix report two people have been shot.

The Fire Department says two victims at an apartment complex were treated and taken to a hospital Tuesday night.

No additional information was released and the Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

The apartment complex is near North 51st Avenue and West Thomas Road.

