PHOENIX (AP) - Police in Phoenix say they’re investigating an officer-involved shooting near the downtown area.
They say the shooting occurred Wednesday morning near 19th Avenue and Monroe Street.
Police say officers in the area saw a suspect enter various yards and businesses.
Officers shot the suspect when he allegedly got into a vehicle that was not his.
Police say the suspect was transported to the hospital.
His name hasn’t been released yet and police say details surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.