The Senate confirmed Neomi Rao Wednesday to fill the seat left vacant on the circuit appeals court by Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.

She was approved on a 53-46 party-line vote after overcoming concerns of some Democrats about her past writings and judicial approach.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said she “demonstrated a commitment to maintaining the public trust, and upholding the rule of law.”

But Democrats said past writings about sexual assault and rape appeared to partially blame victims.

And during a Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, just minutes before the Senate vote, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse again complained about Ms. Rao, accusing her of misleading the committee during her confirmation hearing last month.

Mr. Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat, said she didn’t disclose that while she was at George Mason’s Center for the Study of the Administrative State, the group received money from the Koch brothers and anonymous donors. He also said she wasn’t forthcoming on her consultation with the Federalist Society on faculty hires at the school.

