ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida prep school administrator has been suspended from his school after he was accused of taking college admissions tests for students as part of a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed coaches and others to get their children into elite universities.

IMG Academy in Bradenton said late Tuesday that 36-year-old Mark Riddell has been suspended indefinitely as the school investigates his case. The school’s website says he was the director of college entrance exam preparation.

Riddell didn’t return several phone calls. Online records showed no attorney for him.

He was charged Tuesday along with nearly 50 other people in the scheme and faces conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering counts.

Court documents say Riddell took exams in place of students or replaced their answers with his own.

___

An earlier version of this report had the incorrect days.

