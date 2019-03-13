Recent editorials from West Virginia newspapers:

March 13

The Intelligencer Wheeling News-Register on a state bill that would double fines for passing stopped school buses with their warning lights flashing:

Scofflaw motorists who pass stopped school buses deserve severe punishment. West Virginia legislators want stiffer penalties for the offense.

If Gov. Jim Justice signs SB 238, approved by lawmakers during their regular session, fines for passing stopped school buses with their warning lights flashing would double. Justice should sign the measure, of course.

It would provide fines of up to $1,000 for first offenders - plus as much as six months in jail. Subsequent infractions carry higher punishment.

Many school bus drivers have been forced to take special measures to protect the children under their care. That is why motorists often notice that when buses stop to pick up or let off children, the big yellow vehicles are positioned to at least partially block the lane of traffic that could be used to pass them.

In view of the frequency with which people pass stopped buses, it is something of a miracle that more children have not been injured by the scofflaws. So the increased penalties are welcome.

Law enforcement officers should make arrests each and every time they catch someone disobeying the law on stopped school buses. And magistrates and other judges dealing with those who place our children at risk should throw the book, now heavier, at them.

March 11

Charleston Daily Mail on the conclusion of this year’s regular session of the state Legislature:

This year’s regular session of the West Virginia Legislature ended Saturday night with the usual flurry of last-minute action to beat the midnight deadline. As usual, talk during the session was dominated by high-profile and highly controversial pieces of legislation such as school choice and concealed carry on campus.

However, the Legislature also acted on a range of little-known and seldom-discussed bills, some of which will improve the lives or West Virginians, or at least make them a little easier.

Among them, assuming Gov. Jim Justice signs them into law, as noted in Sunday’s Gazette-Mail:

HB 2083 compels the state to issue identification cards to people released from prison. Not having ID can be a huge hindrance in finding work or establishing a life on the outside.

HB 2583 will allow pharmacists to dispense birth control to people over 18 under a statewide prescription by the state health officer.

SB 622 increases the limit that people may contribute to political campaigns. The new limit is $2,800 for both the primary and general election cycles.

People will be able to buy stronger beer if they so desire. SB 529 increases the maximum alcohol content from 12 percent to 15 percent.

A resolution asks the secretary of Transportation to authorize the raising of the speed limit, where appropriate, to 75 mph. If nothing else, this will make the law conform to what people are already driving. In some parts of Interstate 64, the normal speed is 80 mph, but that’s too high to make legal, at least for now.

Justice has already signed HB 2459, which lifts a ban on people convicted of drug crimes from receiving SNAP benefits. He also signed a bill that allows Sunday sales of liquor.

In short, the Legislature made it easier to drink alcohol, buy birth control, start a new life after prison and drive the normal cruising speed on the interstate without having to worry about those flashing blue lights.

Meanwhile, auto dealers will be allowed to sell older and high-mileage used cars “as is” without the usual warranty. How that helps the dealer is obvious. How that helps consumers is not so easy to understand.

For the most part, the Legislature decided to get out of the way of West Virginians enjoying life. But just a little. More needs to be done, but for now, small steps are welcome in expectations larger ones will be on the agenda next year.

March 13

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel on public forums on education:

West Virginia lawmakers will spend the next several weeks learning what they can about public education, in preparation for a special session they will hold on the topic later this spring. The more facts they can gather - and the more opinions they can hear - the better.

To that end, the state Department of Education plans a series of seven public forums on schools. The first will be held Monday in Cabell County.

It appears as though no forum has been scheduled for the Mid-Ohio Valley - but events in Harrison County and Wheeling are also close enough that local residents should be able to make the trip. (Dates and times for those other events have not been announced.)

Lawmakers have a responsibility - no, a duty - to be open-minded, to listen, to set aside their agendas and hold nothing but the education of our young people as their highest priority.

Local residents had plenty to say on the matters at hand, when they were under scrutiny during the legislative session. Those who genuinely have insight and questions should take advantage of this opportunity. It is not going too far to say that the upcoming legislative session is aimed at foundational improvements in public education.

And that means, of course, that those bent on simply complaining without offering a solution or trolling lawmakers should stay far, far away.

Attending one of the nearby meetings may be the best opportunity for the rest of us to positively affect the process.

