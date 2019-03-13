WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 34-year-old woman who stole charitable donations meant for an 11-year-old burn victim has been sentenced to a year of probation.

KAKE-TV reports Cinthia Davis, of Wellington, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered restitution to the victim’s family. Davis was found guilty of felony theft in January.

Prosecutors allege Davis and her husband set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for a Haysville girl who was burned in September 2015. More than $8,000 was raised in less than a month.

A Haysville police investigator testified during Davis‘ trial that all the funds were withdrawn and spent within 60 days after the fundraiser ended.

The girl’s mother received only a few hundred dollars.

Davis‘ husband, Martin Kerr, pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to probation last year.

___

Information from: KAKE-TV.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.