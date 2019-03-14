ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating the death of an infant.
They say the baby was a sibling of a child who died late last year and resulted in the arrest of their parents.
Police say officers were called out Thursday on a report of an infant who was unresponsive.
The baby was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The name and age of the child wasn’t immediately released.
