By - Associated Press - Thursday, March 14, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating the death of an infant.

They say the baby was a sibling of a child who died late last year and resulted in the arrest of their parents.

Police say officers were called out Thursday on a report of an infant who was unresponsive.

The baby was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The name and age of the child wasn’t immediately released.

