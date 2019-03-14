GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana carnival worker has been arrested and charged with sexual intercourse without consent.
The Great Falls Tribune reports 28-year-old Lyle Oka allegedly raped a young woman during the 2017 Montana State Fair.
Oka maintains he never had sexual contact with the woman and provided a DNA sample. The DNA matched a sample collected from a vaginal swab of the alleged victim.
According to charging documents, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched on July 29, 2017, for a reported sexual assault that took place on the grounds of Montana ExpoPark the previous night.
Oka is being held on a $60,000 bond.
