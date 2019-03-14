The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday said a lawsuit challenging how Remington marketed the rifle used in the December 2012 Newtown school shooting can proceed, overturning a lower court’s outright dismissal of the case.

In a 4-3 opinion, the court narrowly ruled that families of victims of the Newtown school shooting can challenge whether Remington violated trade practices in how it marketed the AR-15-style rifle used in the shooting.

“The regulation of advertising that threatens the public’s health, safety, and morals has long been considered a core exercise of the states’ police powers,” Justice Richard Palmer wrote for the majority.

The case had been closely watched by advocates on both sides of the gun issue.

It marks another case involving a 2005 federal law that generally shields gun makers and manufacturers from liability for crimes committed involving their products. Courts have dismissed other similar wrongful death lawsuits on those grounds.

In 2016, a state superior court judge had cited the 2005 law, known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, in dismissing the Sandy Hook case.

On Thursday, the justices ruled that while the lower court was correct in dismissing many of the plaintiffs’ claims in the wrongful death lawsuit, the plaintiffs should be allowed to proceed with arguments on whether Remington’s marketing of the weapon violated state trade practices.

“It falls to a jury to decide whether the promotional schemes alleged in the present case rise to the level of illegal trade practices and whether fault for the tragedy can be laid at their feet,” Justice Palmer said.

Gunman Adam Lanza used a Bushmaster AR-15-style rifle to kill 20 students and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in December 2012.

The families of nine victims and a survivor of the massacre had brought the lawsuit, arguing that Remington should be held accountable.

Remington has invoked the 2005 law in arguing that the case should be dismissed.

