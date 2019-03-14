FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) - A northeastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife while their two young daughters slept nearby.

Twenty-year-old Wiley Brown III pleaded guilty in February to murder in the killing of 24-year-old Courtney Ertel-Brown.

The Journal Gazette reports that the judge who sentenced Brown on Wednesday also ordered him to serve five years’ of probation following his release from prison, and to pay more than $16,000 in restitution to his late wife’s mother.

Prosecutors said Brown fatally shot his wife on Sept. 20 inside their New Haven home during an argument as their 2-year-old and 5-year-old daughters slept nearby.

Courtney’s stepmother, Karen Ertel, told Brown during Wednesday’s hearing that for one of the girls, “Mommy will just be another picture on her wall.”

