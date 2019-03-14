DANIELS, W.Va. (AP) - Investigators say a fire that destroyed a West Virginia church was deliberately set and they are offering a reward leading to the conviction of those responsible.

The state fire marshal’s office says in a news release the fire occurred March 3 at the Freedom Ministries church in Daniels.

The statement says a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

WVNS-TV reports services are being held in an adjacent youth center until enough money can be raised for a new church building.

