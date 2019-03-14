AUSABLE FORKS, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say an upstate New York man has been arrested in the death of his girlfriend, who was shot in the head through a pickup truck passenger window.
State police say David J. Bova was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of 30-year-old Magen Goyette.
According to the Adirondack Daily Enterprise , Bova had crashed his vehicle into trees in AuSable (AH’-say-buhl) Forks.
Soon after, Goyette arrived in the truck, which was driven by her mother.
Witnesses allege Bova walked up to the truck and fired. Goyette died at a hospital.
Residents ran and ducked for cover as bullets whizzed through the air. Schools were locked down for a while.
A phone message was placed to court officials on Thursday requesting information on Bova’s attorney.
