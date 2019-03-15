By - Associated Press - Friday, March 15, 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Attorney’s office says nine people have been charged with participating in a drug-trafficking conspiracy following a yearlong investigation.

The nine were charged last week with participating in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine. They range in age from 28 to 65 and live in Nashua, Manchester, and Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

If convicted, two face a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force led the investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide