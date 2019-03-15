BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - Alabama authorities say they’ve captured an escaped prisoner less than a day after he fled a low-security detention facility.
The Department of Corrections says prison officers and Bessemer police arrested 23-year-old Casey Daniel Cook on Friday morning. A release says he surrendered to authorities without violence.
Cook was discovered missing from a work release center in the central Alabama town of Childersburg on Thursday night. A statement doesn’t say how Cook got out.
Cook was serving a more than two-year sentence for a drug possession conviction in St. Clair County. He was sentenced in November.
