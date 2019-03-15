CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - A retired Clark County fire inspector will fill the legislative opening left vacant by a former state Senator who resigned last week and has since pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Clark County commissioners on Friday picked Marcia Washington to fill the seat, going with the Nevada Senate Democratic caucus pick to fill the position. Washington told commissioners that she does not have plans to run for the seat once the term runs out.

The state Senate district covers portions of Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

The spot was left vacant by former Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson. He has pleaded guilty in federal court to using at least $250,000 in campaign contributions to lease a luxury SUV, open a Las Vegas nightclub and pay for other expenses.

