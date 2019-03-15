Sen. Cory Booker says Friday’s shooting in New Zealand is illustrative of “the rising tide of white supremacy and Islamophobia around the globe.”

The New Jersey Democrat was quick to weigh in after at least 49 people were killed at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.

Mr. Booker used the incident to claim the existence of a worldwide rise in “white supremacy” that needed to be combated.

“I’m sickened by the news coming out of New Zealand — the horrific terrorist attack targeting Muslims at prayer that killed at least 49 people,” the 2020 presidential hopeful tweeted. “The rising tide of white supremacy and Islamophobia around the globe must be met with our determination to work against hate.”

The 28-year-old gunman, whose name was not disclosed by authorities, left a bizarre and muddled manifesto under the name Brenton Tarrant.

Screeds identified the white nationalist as a political and social admirer of communist China; he asserted to being an environmental fascist with no affinity for President Trump’s ideological bent.

“As a policy maker and leader? Dear god no,” the manifesto states of the author’s opinion on Mr. Trump, although he welcomed the U.S president as “a symbol of renewed white identity.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters that the apprehended man was from Australia and not included on terror watch lists.

I’m sickened by the news coming out of New Zealand—the horrific terrorist attack targeting Muslims at prayer that killed at least 49 people.



The rising tide of white supremacy and Islamophobia around the globe must be met with our determination to work against hate. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 15, 2019

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.