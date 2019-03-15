NEW YORK (AP) - Former Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person is scheduled to plead guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy charge in a scandal that involved bribes paid to entice young athletes to go to top schools.

The change-of-plea hearing was revealed in a filing late Friday by prosecutors in Manhattan federal court.

Person was scheduled to go to trial in June. The former NBA player will be the fourth and final assistant coach from a major college basketball program charged in the case to change his plea.

His plea deal is expected to be roughly the same as that offered to the other coaches with a recommended sentencing guideline range of two to 2 1/2 years in prison.

The amount of money involved in Person’s case was $91,500. His lawyer declined comment.

