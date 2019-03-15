SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) - Maine State police and the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the town of Swanville.

Officials say the shooting was reported at about 4:45 a.m. Friday at a home near the Belfast city line.

Steve McCausland of the Maine Public Safety Department said one man is dead, and another man is being questioned by law enforcement officials.

State police said there’s no danger to the public. Further details weren’t immediately available.

