ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Police say a man who died in West Virginia in 2017 has been identified as the suspect in the killing of a woman and the rape of another in Maryland more than two decades ago.

The Montgomery County, Maryland, police department said in a news release Friday that DNA evidence connected Kenneth Earl Day to the 1994 rape and killing of 42-year-old Le Bich-Thuy, whose strangled body was found beside her Rockville home. Investigators also used DNA to tie Day to the 1989 rape of a woman who was attacked while walking down a street in Rockville.

Police say Day was 52 when he died in March 2017 in Upshur County, West Virginia. Officer Rick Goodale, a department spokesman, says Day was identified as a suspect earlier this year.

