PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who worked with an accomplice to ship dozens of kilograms of cocaine through the U.S. Postal Service from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island has been sentenced to five years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Alison Skerrett, of Worcester, was also sentenced Friday to four years of probation. He pleaded guilty last March to drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors say the 32-year-old Skerrett and 50-year-old William Gonzalez, of Providence, purchased large quantities of cocaine from a distributor in Puerto Rico, and then mailed the drugs to Rhode Island and elsewhere. Once the packages arrived, Skerrett would gather them and distribute the cocaine to others.

Prosecutors say between them they distributed 75 kilograms of cocaine.

Gonzalez was sentenced last year to six years in prison.

