The late winter “bomb cyclone” that brought blizzard conditions, heavy rainfall, and severe weather to more than 25 states from the Plains to the Gulf Coast continued wreaking havoc Friday, threatening to flood a nuclear power plant in southeast Nebraska.

In Brownville, about 60 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska public power officials declared a “notification of unusual event” Friday at its Cooper Nuclear Station because the Missouri River reached 42.5 feet, an emergency classification. The plant continues to generate power as officials monitor the situation.

The historic low-pressure system, which affected more than 105 million people according to the National Weather Service, caused the death of Colorado State Police Cpl. Daniel Groves during a roadside accident earlier in the week.

On Friday, the storm continued moving east and is expected to dump rain and thunder along the Gulf Coast and Florida into Sunday, forecasters predicted.

Parts of the Midwest, including Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, braced for flooding from Thursday’s heavy rains in addition to the natural snowmelt during the spring thaw, meteorologists said. In areas near Fargo, North Dakota, no travel was advised, as heavy snow and poor visibility prompted the closure of two interstates.

South Dakota saw schools in Rapid City closed as authorities dug out from Thursday’s blizzard while flooding on the other side of the state prompted officials in Sioux Falls to go door-to-door and evacuate residents from homes.

The storm gained “bomb cyclogenesis” or “bombogenesis” status earlier in the week after its air pressure dropped precipitously within 24 hours, causing wind gusts of nearly 100 mph while simultaneously dropping several inches of snow and rain.

The storm caused 9 tornadoes, 49 reports of hail, 94 high wind emergencies and 62 reports of major flooding along the Mississippi, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said Friday.

“The bomb cyclone is not looking as impressive and organized as it did but nonetheless we will still feel the impacts with a developing cold front along the East Coast that could bring rains showers and wind to that area,” added Mr. Van Dam.

In Wisconsin, flooding has made several highways unpassable. In Fond du Lac, at the south end of Lake Winnebago, rescuers had to move residents to higher ground after flooding on the Fond du Lac River.

Authorities say a tornado swept through mid-Michigan, damaging homes and knocking out power to thousands late Thursday. State police said first-responders say at least 21 homes were damaged, though no injuries have been reported.

Minnesota and Illinois were dealing with more rain and snow as the storm system continued its trek across the Midwest.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

