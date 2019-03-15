A group of 35 migrants was partially detained after it breached a border wall on the edge of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Video captured Wednesday and Thursday showed a group of 35 people, some carrying children, slipping through a broken section of fence on the shores of the Pacific Ocean and taking off down the beach.

U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended all but five of the migrants 200 yards of the border fence Thursday. The illegal immigrants said they were mostly from Honduras traveling in a caravan.

Photojournalist Thomas Franklin, an assistant professor of multiplatform journalism at Montclair State University in New Jersey, captured video on Wednesday of another group squeezing through the fence at Playas de Tijuana and running down the shores of Border Field State Park.

Mr. Franklin came back the next day to see if the gap had been repaired.

“As we arrived, we saw a large group of people — about 75 people — jammed up against the fence looking through, a group of about 20 to 30 had snuck through the fence, and a number of them were running down the beach in the distance,” Franklin told the Los Angeles Times.

Border Patrol agents used an SUV to block the hole in the fence Thursday.

It is not clear whether the migrants Mr. Franklin witnessed on Wednesday were apprehended as well.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.