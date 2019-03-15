Special counsel Robert Mueller and defense attorneys for Rick Gates said the former Trump campaign aide is cooperating in “several ongoing investigations.”

Because of that cooperation, lawyers on both sides asked a federal judge to postpone his sentencing.

“The parties do not believe it is appropriate to commence with the sentencing process at this time,” prosecutors and defense counsel wrote in the filing.

The filing did not detail the probes or scope of Gates‘ cooperation, raising questions about what information he’s providing to Mueller’s team.

Gates is seen as a potentially helpful witness to Mr. Mueller’s probe into allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.

Gates is the only person indicted by Mr. Mueller who was a member of the campaign, inauguration committee and transition team. He has been assisting the Mueller probe for over a year.

Gates was also the right-hand man for onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Earlier this week, Manafort was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on a host of charges, including failure to register as a foreign agent and financial fraud.

Gates and Manafort were indicted together in October 2017 for illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of a Russian-backed Ukrainian political party.

Last year, Gates was the star witness for the government during Manafort’s Virginia bank and tax fraud trial.

Prosecutors have repeatedly pushed back Gates‘ sentencing, most recently requesting a delay in January.

Another sentencing report is due May 14.

