NEW YORK (AP) - Police say a woman stabbed a man in the stomach on a subway train near Times Square.
A police spokesman says an argument on a southbound E train escalated into violence at 5 p.m. Friday.
Police say the woman stabbed the man with an unknown sharp object. The victim got off the train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.
The victim’s condition was not known. Police have made no arrests.
The investigation into the stabbing disrupted rush-hour service on the A, C and E lines.
