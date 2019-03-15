President Trump said Friday he spoke with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern “to express the sorrow of our entire nation” after 49 people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch, the country’s third-largest city.

“Horrible, horrible thing,” Mr. Trump said from the Oval Office, where he planned to veto a resolution disapproving his declaration of an emergency at the southern U.S. border.

Mr. Trump said he told Ms. Ardern the U.S. stands in solidarity with New Zealand will offer whatever help it can.

“We love you New Zealand!” he said in an earlier series of tweets.

Authorities arrested the alleged gunman, a 28-year-old Australian.

The alleged shooter posted a lengthy manifesto online identifying himself as a white nationalist.

Ms. Ardern called Friday “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

