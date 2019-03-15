ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The top federal prosecutor in New Mexico says his office is making a concentrated effort to investigate and prosecute organizations involved in human trafficking.

U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson tells the Albuquerque Journal that authorities are looking at smugglers and those who are taking advantage of asylum seekers.

He said New Mexico is transit point for people entering the country illegally or through the asylum process. That includes large groups of Central Americans and others being taken into custody at remote spots such as Antelope Wells or areas near Deming.

The El Paso sector - which includes New Mexico - saw thousands of asylum seekers just in February. Shelters in the area have run out of space, leaving hundreds of the migrants to be bused to Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

