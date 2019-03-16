Donald Trump Jr. defended Chelsea Clinton on Saturday after the former first daughter was confronted at a vigil for victims of the New Zealand mosque massacre.

“It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism,” the president’s oldest son said on Twitter. “We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem.”

The daughter of President Trump’s former White House campaign rival, Ms. Clinton confronted Friday evening at New York University and accused of having “stoked” the hatred that resulted in dozens of Muslims being massacred hours earlier at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand’s third-largest city.

“This right here is the result of a massacre stoked by people like you and the words that you put out into the world,” a student told Ms. Clinton. “The 49 people died because of the rhetoric you put out there.”

“I’m so sorry that you feel that way,” Ms. Clinton responded.

Video of the confrontation was initially shared on social media by Twitter user @esor__fasa, a self-described Jewish leftist who referenced Ms. Clinton’s recent comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat.

“People haven’t forgotten the Islamophobic mob she incited against @IlhanMN. There is no sense of responsibility,” the user wrote.

Ms. Omar, a practicing Muslim, has been recently accused of making anti-Semitic remarks, and critics of the freshman congresswoman have subsequently sought to have her censured and stripped of her spot on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism,” Ms. Clinton tweeted last month. “I also think we have to call out anti-Semitic language and tropes on all sides, particularly in our elected officials and particularly now.”

“I would be happy to talk,” Ms. Omar responded on Twitter at the time. “We must call out smears from the GOP and their allies. And I believe we can do that without criticizing people for their faith.”

New Zealand authorities have arrested and charged a 28-year-old Australian man in connection with killing 49 people and injuring dozens more during Friday’s rampage. A manifesto uploaded to the internet prior to the massacre described the perpetrator as a self-declared racist and etho-nationalist who called Muslims “invaders.”

“Heartbroken & horrified by the white nationalist terrorist attack during Jummah on the mosques and Muslim community in Christchurch,” Ms. Clinton reacted on Twitter prior to Friday’s vigil in Manhattan. “Keeping all affected by this tragedy in my heart and prayers. We need a global response to the global threat of violent white nationalism.”

