By - Associated Press - Saturday, March 16, 2019

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The former mayor of Vinton was found shot to death.

The Advocate reports that police found 64-year-old David Riggins dead early Saturday morning following a shooting at a home.

The coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.

The newspaper reported that 32-year-old Vernon Mosby was arrested for second-degree murder.

Police did not disclose what they believe led to the shooting.

