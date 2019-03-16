CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A former local elected official has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the West Virginia Magistrate Association.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports former Kanawha County Magistrate Julie Yeager pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of felony embezzlement and fraudulent schemes. She is scheduled to be sentenced April 26 and could face up to 10 years in prison.

Yeager was the association’s treasurer from 2012 to 2017, when she is accused of embezzling about $31,300 from the group. She resigned in 2017.

The 50-year-old Yeager also agreed to forfeit her state retirement benefits.

Yeager’s attorney Jesse Forbes said she has been working as an administrative assistant. He also said it would do “little good” to put her in jail.

