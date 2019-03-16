PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Prosecutors say an Oregon man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing five teenage girls and using compromising images to blackmail them into additional sexual acts.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 24-year-old Reachana Chan was sentenced Thursday and barred from contacting minors or using the internet, a computer or smartphones.

He also must register as a sex offender.

Washington County prosecutors say the Beaverton man had lied about his age when through social media he contacted girls, who were between the ages of 12 and 16.

Prosecutors say he took photos and videos of the teens. He also used a knife to threaten one victim, forcing her into sexual acts.

Prosecutors say Chan forced the girl to meet him again and repeated the attack.

