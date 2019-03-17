ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that has critically injured a pedestrian.
They say a woman was struck in the city’s southeast area about 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.
The intersection where the hit-and-run occurred is expected to remain closed until the investigation is complete.
Police didn’t say if there are any witnesses to the incident.
