Sunday, March 17, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating a hit-and-run that has critically injured a pedestrian.

They say a woman was struck in the city’s southeast area about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.

The intersection where the hit-and-run occurred is expected to remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Police didn’t say if there are any witnesses to the incident.

