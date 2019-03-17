President Trump said Sunday the late Sen. John McCain gave the controversial dossier to the FBI and media, hoping it would be printed before the election in an attempt to work with Democrats to defeat Mr. Trump in 2016.

Mr. Trump has denied the information detailed in the unverified and salacious dossier is accurate.

It had been compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, who had been paid to collect the information by GOP and Democratic operatives, according to former FBI Director James Comey.

“Report: Christopher Steele backed up his Democrat & Crooked Hillary paid for Fake & Unverified Dossier with information he got from “send in watchers” of low ratings CNN. This is the info that got us the Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday.

“So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage!” he added.

The tweets come after Mr. Steele admitted in a deposition to using unreliable posts from citizen journalists through a public website hosted by CNN in order to support the claims in his dossier, according to several reports.

The president also suggested the Federal Election Commission should investigate shows like Saturday Night Live, since the late night entertainers often attack him but not Democrats.

“It’s truly incredible that shows like Saturday Night Live, not funny/no talent, can spend all of their time knocking the same person (me), over & over, without so much of a mention of “the other side.” Like an advertisement without consequences. Same with Late Night Shows” he tweeted.

“Should Federal Election Commission and/or FCC look into this? There must be Collusion with the Democrats and, of course, Russia! Such one sided media coverage, most of it Fake News. Hard to believe I won and am winning. Approval Rating 52%, 93% with Republicans. Sorry!” he added.

