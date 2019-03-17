Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand formally entered the 2020 presidential race Sunday, tweeting a video announcing her campaign.

“I’m running for president. Let’s prove that brave wins,” Ms. Gillibrand said in her tweet.

She’s one of roughly a dozen individuals competing for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

In the two and a half minute video, Ms. Gillibrand railed against President Trump’s immigration policy.

“Brave doesn’t pit people against each other,” the New York Democrat said. “Brave doesn’t spread hate.”

She touts universal health care, paid family leave and ending gun violence in the clip. She also said Democrats must pass a green new deal and get money out of politics.

