AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine’s health care system serving about 43,000 veterans is getting a new director.

Tracye Davis is set to serve as the system’s new director starting April 14.

The system’s main campus is in Augusta. Its seven community outpatient clinics include locations in Saco, Portland, Lincoln, Calais and Bangor.

Davis recently served as deputy director of VA Portland HCS and has worked in different positions in the Veterans Health Administration for 15 years.

She received a bachelor of science in biology from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, and a master of health administration from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri.

