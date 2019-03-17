PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Portland police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in the downtown of the Maine city.
Police have been at the scene of the death on Cumberland Avenue since about 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
There is no danger to the public and more information will be released later.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.