By - Associated Press - Sunday, March 17, 2019

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Portland police say officers are investigating a suspicious death in the downtown of the Maine city.

Police have been at the scene of the death on Cumberland Avenue since about 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

There is no danger to the public and more information will be released later.

