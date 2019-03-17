SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Pioneer Square neighborhood that left two people injured.

Police say no suspect or suspects were immediately identified in the incident involving two groups of people early Sunday morning. Gang detectives responded to investigate.

Police say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

According to police, witnesses said a physical fight between the two groups led to the shooting.

The injured people were transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police say several parked vehicles were damaged during the shooting.

