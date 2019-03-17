House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer said Sunday President Trump and his fellow Republicans have exploited anti-Semitism for partisan gain, suggesting their comments have been detrimental to bipartisan support for Israel.

The Maryland Democrat’s statement comes as Mr. Trump reportedly claimed the Democratic Party hates Jewish people, and has continuously criticized lawmakers for not quickly condemning and calling out Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman lawmaker who has recently come under scrutiny for anti-semitic tropes.

Mr. Hoyer accused the president and GOP colleagues of sowing fear in Jewish people.

“These actions should cease immediately. They are unworthy of officials of high office and public trust,” Mr. Hoyer said.

“They also profoundly misrepresent and ignore the very strong condemnation issued by the House Democratic leadership of the use of anti-Semitic stereotypes to incite false, inflammatory, and dangerous views about Jews in our country and around the world,” he added.

Democrats did pass a resolution condemning racism in all forms earlier this month, but did not specifically call out Ms. Omar for questioning dual loyalty of some individuals to foreign countries and lobbying efforts on behalf of Israel.

“It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference. Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!” Mr. Trump tweeted earlier this month.

Several news outlets have also reported Mr. Trump recently told Republican donors Democrats “hate Jewish people.”

