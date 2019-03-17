LENOIR, N.C. (AP) - Police in a western North Carolina city say that a two-month investigation has led to arrests of four people on charges related to methamphetamine.
The Lenoir Police Department said in a news release that it served a warrant Thursday night with help from deputies on a residence. The release says investigators found methamphetamine worth hundreds of dollars and a sawed-off shotgun.
Four men and women ranging in age from 26 to 50 were arrested at the scene. They face charges ranging from felony possession of methamphetamine to maintaining a dwelling for drug use. Police say more charges could be filed.
