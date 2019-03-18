Alan Krueger, Princeton economist and former economic aide to two presidents, died this weekend, according to Princeton University.

“We are saddened to share that Professor Alan Krueger passed away over the weekend,” the university tweeted. “A true scholar and public servant, Alan will be deeply missed by the University community.”

Mr. Krueger, 58, served in both former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton’s administrations in varying financial advising roles. He also published many studies including from minimum wage not affecting the job market to the rising cost of concert tickets.

Princeton did not specify a cause of death.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.