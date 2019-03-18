Rep. Devin Nunes has filed a $250 million lawsuit against Twitter accusing the social-media giant of engaging in defamation against himself and other conservatives.

According to the complaint filed in Virginia state court, Twitter has engaged in ideologically biased “shadow bans” of conservatives while “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory – providing both a voice and financial incentive to the defamers – thereby facilitating defamation on its platform.”

The suit also names political strategist Liz Mair and two other Twitter accounts — @DevinNunesMom and @DevinCow.

The suit seeks $250 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Social-media content providers have been seen as immune from defamation lawsuits. But Mr. Nunes’s legal theory is that by curating its content aggressively and banning certain users over the content of their speech, that the service is now not a mere conduit, which would make it immune, but a media outlet with an editorial point-of-view, which can be sued for defamation.

“Twitter created and developed the content at issue in this case by transforming false accusations of criminal conduct, imputed wrongdoing, dishonesty and lack of integrity into a publicly available commodity used by unscrupulous political operatives and their donor/clients as a weapon,” Mr. Nunes wrote in the complaint, which was posted online.

Ms. Mair defamed the California Republican, according to the legal papers, in tweets that “implied that Nunes colluded with prostitutes and cocaine addicts, that Nunes does cocaine, and that Nunes was involved in a ‘Russian money laundering front.’”

Ms. Mair said on Twitter that she is “declining comment on this for now” but asked her Twitter followers to contribute a crowdsourced legal-expenses fund.

The account @DevinNunesMom “maliciously attacked every aspect of Nunes‘ character, honesty, integrity, ethics and fitness to perform his duties as a United States Congressman,” the filing says, accusing Twitter of complicity by ignoring the fake account and Mr. Nunes’s complaints about it.

“Twitter did nothing to investigate or review the defamation that appeared in plain view on its platform. Twitter consciously allowed the defamation of Nunes to continue. As part of its agenda to squelch Nunes‘ voice, cause him extreme pain and suffering, influence the 2018 Congressional election, and distract, intimidate and interfere with Nunes‘ investigation into corruption and Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election, Twitter did absolutely nothing,” Mr. Nunes‘ attorneys wrote.

The complaint accuses Twitter of “shadow-banning” Mr. Nunes — making his tweets invisible to all but diligent users — over his complaining about Ms. Mair and the two fake accounts.

On Monday evening, the @DevinNunesMom account had been suspended but @NunesCow was still active.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.