Sen. Elizabeth Warren called Monday evening for abolishing the method by which America has elected its presidents for 230 years.

In a town-hall meeting broadcast on CNN, Ms. Warren was asked about how she would expand voting, and told the Jackson, Mississippi, audience that presidential candidates don’t campaign in the conservative state “or in California or Massachusetts,” her home state, because they are not battleground states.

“My view is that every vote matters,” she said, and the U.S. can achieve that in presidential elections only if “we can have national voting.”

“That means getting rid of the Electoral College,” she said.

Her speech was interrupted by thunderous cheers and applause.

“Everybody ought to come here and ask for your vote,” she told the Mississippi crowd.

Twice in the past 20 years, the presidency was won by a Republican while more people nationwide voted for the Democratic candidate. George W. Bush defeated Al Gore in 2000, while Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.