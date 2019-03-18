PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say thieves stole a handgun and a rifle from the patrol car of a sheriff’s deputy.
Flagler County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Brittany Kershaw says the burglary happened Saturday night in Palm Coast. She says the agency’s vehicles are equipped with firearm locks with built-in security features and a vehicle security system.
News outlets report the incident will be reviewed by the agency’s loss control review board.
Sheriff Rick Staly said investigators are working to determine why the built-in security system failed and warns the thief that “we are coming after you.”
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.