PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jurors in the case of a white western Pennsylvania police officer accused of shooting to death a black teenager last summer will hear evidence about a drive-by shooting that happened about 15 minutes before Antwon Rose II was killed.
A judge Monday allowed testimony at the trial of Michael Rosfeld regarding the drive-by shooting that involved the vehicle in which 17-year-old Rose was a passenger. The trial begins Tuesday.
Rosfeld’s lawyer has said Rose’s shooting was justified.
Allegheny County Judge Alexander Bicket isn’t letting jurors hear details about a robbery that Rosfeld’s lawyer says involved Rose before the drive-by incident and before his fatal shooting.
Bicket says his decision may be revisited.
Rose was shot three times, including in the back, as he ran from a vehicle Rosfeld had pulled over.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.