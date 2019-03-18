Republican Rep. Justin Amash scolded his own party on Sunday after its official Twitter account tweeted a mugshot of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke from his 1998 drunken driving arrest.

The Republican National Committee celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by tweeting a Photoshopped version of the mugshot that showed Mr. O’Rouke wearing a cartoon leprechaun hat and holding a placard with the message: “Please Drink Responsibly.”

“On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke,” the @GOP’s tweet read.

On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke. pic.twitter.com/JRjMEXhZRY — GOP (@GOP) March 17, 2019

The tweet sparked a wave of backlash by users who slammed the party for dredging up a decades-old arrest when Republicans have had their own share of similar legal troubles. For instance, former President George W. Bush and his former vice president, Dick Cheney, were both arrested for drunken driving before their political careers.

Mr. Amash, a founding libertarian member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, joined the pile-on in slamming the tweet.

“Do better, @GOP. Be better,” the congressman tweeted.

Mr. O’Rourke, who has publicly apologized for his DWI arrest in the past, also addressed the tweet Sunday, saying voters aren’t interested in “pettiness” and “personal attacks.”

“They wanted us to be defined by our ambitions, our aspirations, the work that we’re willing to do to pull this very deeply-divided country together,” the former Democratic congressman told reporters, The Hill reported.

The RNC continued its criticism of Mr. O’Rourke despite the backlash, this time attacking his “far-left liberal record” as a congressman.

“[V]oted w/ Nancy Pelosi 94% of the time,” the @GOP account tweeted. “[O]nly passed one bill — renaming a courthouse. [S]upports the $93 trillion Green New Deal. [V]oted against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which added 362,200 jobs to his home state.”

