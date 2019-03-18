Authorities have identified a 49-year-old man who was shot and killed by police while exchanging gunfire as he tried to flee a weekend robbery at a posh Las Vegas Strip casino.

The Clark County coroner says Michael Charles Cohen of Las Vegas died of a gunshot to the head after the Saturday evening shooting in the valet parking area at the Bellagio resort.

Police Capt. Nichole Splinter says an officer was injured by a gunshot that hit his bulletproof vest. He was treated at a hospital and released. His name was not immediately released.

Joaquin Escobar is identified as the officer who shot Cohen.

Splinter says Cohen fled the casino poker room and was trying to carjack a vehicle when he was confronted by four Las Vegas police officers and gunfire erupted.

