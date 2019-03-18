MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on the city’s north side.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. Monday. Authorities say a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot by a 26-year-old Milwaukee man who then killed himself.
Names of those involved and other details were not immediately released. Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday.
